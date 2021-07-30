Telangana: Sub-registrar held for taking bribe in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a sub-registrar officer (SRO) working at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.



As per the ACB statement, the accused SRO Gajula Devanand demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant Dr Satyam Made through V Prabhakar, a document writer to do the official favour of handing "three registered sale deeds pertaining to sold-out plots of the complainant."

"The trap amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of Prabhakar, document writer at his instance. Fingers of his both hands and the left side pocket of his pants yielded positive results in the chemical test," the statement said.

ACB informed that both Sub-Registrar and the document writer were being arrested and would be produced before the First Additional Special Judge in Hyderabad. (ANI)

