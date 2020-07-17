Telangana: Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday visited Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, a day after the hospital got flooded by rain and sewage water.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh visited the Hospital and requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister to look into the matter.

BJP's Telangana unit on Thursday attacked the state government over the poor upkeep of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The state government had earlier promised Rs 19 crore for the renovation of the oldest general hospital in Telangana.

BJP leader Ramchander Rao, while speaking to ANI said, "The Osmania General Hospital is the oldest general hospital in the state. Today, we find that this hospital has been flooded with rainwater. We have visited the hospital along with BJP State President Bandi Sanjay. We have seen that this hospital does not have proper facilities, proper drainage system, because of which when it rained in Hyderabad, the entire hospital was flooded, the patients were panicking and they left the hospital."

On July 15, after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, the State-run Osmania General hospital here was flooded with water. People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward in the hospital.



Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following rain on Monday. (ANI)

