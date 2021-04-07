Telangana: Tehsildar in Anti-Corruption Bureau's net for demanding, accepting Rs 5 Lakh bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): A tehsildar has been apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau's officials for demanding and accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe, in return for allegedly availing a quarry licence.



Speaking to ANI, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official (on condition of anonymity) said, "On Tuesday Saidulu, a Tehsildar of Veldanda Mandal in Nagarkurnool District of Telangana was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 5,00,000/- through Venkataiah Goud at his residence from the complainant Ramavath Ramulu, to do an official favour of issue a NOC and forward it to AD, Mines and Geology for grant of Quarry lease license to the complainant."

"At the time of the trap, on suspecting the arrival of the ACB Officials, Venkataiah Goud in order to escape from being caught by ACB officials, bolted the door of his house from inside and burnt the bribe amount on the gas stove in the kitchen. Partially burnt currency notes, could be recovered from his house. A chemical test on his hands yielded a positive test. The accused Officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage through Venkataiah Goud," the official said.

"The accused officer Saidulu along with Venkataiah Goud were arrested and will be produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad," he said. (ANI)

