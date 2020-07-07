Telangana Textile policy is best in India, says KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): "Telangana Textile policy is the best in India", said Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during a webinar hosted by Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum under the title 'Textile and Apparel Sector Edition' on Monday.

During the webinar which was also attended by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, the minister gave an overview of the various investment opportunities in the textile industry in Telangana.

Rao said that the Telangana government has given top priority to the textile and apparel industry in the state. The minister mentioned about Telangana's Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and stated that it is the largest textile park in India.

"The government is already providing uninterrupted power supply and water supply to the companies in the state. Under the Mission Bhagiratha program, 10% of the water has been allocated to the industries. There are already 60 lakh acres of a cotton plantation in the state. The Southern India Mills Association has declared that the cotton quality in Telangana is the best not only in India but across the world," he said.

He also stated that the government will provide complete assistance to the companies which come forward to invest in Telangana.

The minister gave an overview of the progressive industrial policies and also the single-window clearance system under TSiPASS. He also mentioned the industrial parks coming up in the Textile sector in Telangana.

Irani said that Telangana has been successful in attracting major investments to the state in the last six years with its unique industrial policies. She appreciated the thoughts and inputs given by minister KTR during the session.

The Union Minister appreciated the heads of textile industries and stated that India has risen to become the top second country to manufacture PPE kits during the pandemic situation.

During the webinar, the IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan gave a PowerPoint presentation and explained about the state's policies and other opportunities in Telangana. (ANI)

