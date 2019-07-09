Telangana: Three dead in Kothagudem after car rams into lorry

Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Three persons died in a road accident here on Monday after a car rammed into a coal-loaded lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (40), Sujatha (35) and Prashanti (30).

"The accident took place in the wee hours of Monday due to irregularities of the road. I have sent my team for inspection. I have also informed the National Highway Authority to look into it and take necessary steps" said Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt.

The dead bodies have been sent to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. (ANI)

