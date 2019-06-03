Representative Image
Telangana: Three of a family drown in quarry

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 19:19 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Three members of a family including two women and a child drowned in a quarry, said PV Padmaja, DCP, Balanagar on Sunday.
"Today afternoon three members of the same family, Anitha, 30 years old, her son Yeshwanth 10 years old and her close relative Ayyamma, 60 years were attending a function in Jagadgiri gutta area. Meanwhile, they came to a quarry which is located in the same area for bathing and swimming. The three accidentally drowned in the water and the incident was noticed by the locals who tried to save them but in vain," Padmaja told ANI over the phone.
She added that the bodies were recovered from the quarry and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.
A case has also been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act in Jagadgiri Gutta police station.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)

