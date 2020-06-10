Telangana to file review petition in SC for dismissing reserving teachers' posts in agency areas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday declared that the state government would file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the Apex Court dismissing the Government Order No 3/2000 reserving cent per cent teachers' posts in the agency areas for the local tribes.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to study legal and Constitutional provisions and file a review petition in the Supreme Court immediately in this regard.

"Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and MLA Athram Sakku met Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday and submitted memorandum stating that the SC's verdict would do lot of injustice to the local tribes and urged the government to wage a legal battle," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The government in the past had issued an order reserving cent per cent teachers jobs for the local tribes in the tribal areas notified in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. Some people went to the court in this regard and after several stages, the Supreme Court had dismissed the said Government Order.

The TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the SC verdict would do injustice to the local tribes. They said for those tribes residing in the reserved areas prior to January 26, 1950, there was a system to reserve cent per cent jobs for them. With this, the local STs benefitted to some extent, the CMO said. (ANI)

