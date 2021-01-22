Telangana to implement 10 pc reservations for EWS category

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Telangana government will implement 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.



According to an official release, the Chief Minister said a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued.

"There is a need to implement 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to those economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement 10 per cent reservations to the EWS while continuing the reservations to those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is," Rao said.

He added that currently, Telangana has 50 per cent reservations for weaker sections, and with 10 per cent reservations to the EWS, the reservation percentage will be 60 per cent. (ANI)

