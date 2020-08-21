Telangana: Transport hit as bridge's approach road in bad shape at Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Amid the prevailing flood situation in the Kinnerasani, a tributary of the river Godavari, transportation was hindered near the Nagaram village in Palwancha mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

The water in the Godavari river continues to flow above the warning level.

Officials observed that the Nagaram-Rangapuram bridge's approach road is not in good shape and are fearing that it may collapse due to the current of the floodwater.

District collector M V Reddy has appealed to the public to not venture out and postpone their journeys as the vehicular transport on the bridge is stopped.

Flash floods hit several other parts of Telangana in the past few days due to incessant rains.(ANI)