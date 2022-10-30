Telangana: TRS files complaint against BJP candidate for spending Rs 5.22 cr to buy votes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Munugode byelection, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Munugodu assembly candidate Rajagopal Reddy illegally deposited money into the bank accounts of BJP leaders to distribute it to the voters.

"Illegal transfer of money by K. Rajagopal Reddy, contesting candidate from BJP party from 93-Munugode Assembly Constituency, through to various individuals party leaders, firms and companies for the distribution in Munugode Constituency by for the voters - Request to take action immediately including seizing all accounts," read the letter written to the ECI.



TRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar asked the EC to take immediate action on this complaint and alleged, "We have a clear source of information that, Transfer of Money to local

residents/companies / Firms of 93-Munugode by BJP Candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy from his family-owned company, to a tune of Rs. 5.22 crore for spending that money in the ongoing bye-elections to be held in 93-Mungode Assembly constituency for purchasing the votes".

The letter further elucidated the details of the transfers of funds from Rajagopal Reddy's companies to the individual's companies/funds and party members including the date on which the money is transferred to companies to the account of these 23 bank accounts all of are located and situated in Munugode Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

