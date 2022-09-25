Telangana: TRS not in position to declare candidate for Munugode by-election, says BJP leader Vivek Venkat Swamy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vivek Venkat Swamy on Sunday said that Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is in "terrible shape" and not in a position to declare a candidate for Munugode by-election.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win with a thumping majority of more than 50,000 votes in the upcoming elections.

The BJP held a steering committee meeting on Munugode by-elections. The people of Munugode expect BJP to win a thumping majority of more than fifty thousand votes in the upcoming elections, said the Chairman of the BJP steering committee for the Munugodu election.

Ex-MP Swamy said, "We have discussed in detail the state of Munugodu today. The people of Munugodu are all in support of the BJP as they are fed up with the poor rule of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) government. KCR is just trying to mislead the public by announcing unfulfilled promises."

"The TRS party is in a terrible state. They couldn't even decide on their election candidate. Munugodu will be a one-sided election in the future," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay expressed his party's willingness to fight Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Munugode polls, by terming the BJP as "the sons and force of saffron".

"We will fight CM KCR and are ready to show our strength. We are the sons of saffron and the force of saffron. If you 'Kasim Chandrashekar Rizvi' want to bring MIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) party, please bring them, decide a place and time, we are ready to show our strength," Bandi Sanjay had said while addressing a public meeting at the conclusion of his fourth-phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad)



In his address, Sanjay had said that the by-election to the Munugode assembly seat is going to spell doom for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and said, "KCR's game is up and his shop is going to be wound up soon."

Stating that the BJP is rearing for the showdown with the TRS, he had said his party was ready to fight even if the TRS joins hands with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He had further mentioned that it is high time for the people of Telangana if they want a Ram Rajya or Ravan Rajya.

"Now, the time has come for the people of Telangana to decide whether they want the democratic rule or an autocratic rule; a government of the poor or of the feudal; and Ram Rajya or Ravana Rajya," Sanjay had asked.

Further emphasizing how the fourth phase of the yatra brought him closer to the people, he said that he was "deeply moved" by the people's plight here and also announced that the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra will come into effect from October 15.

Sanjay had further declared that if the BJP was voted to power, it would rename Ibrahimpatnam as 'Veerapatnam', because of the valour displayed by the people of the constituency.

He had reiterated that the BJP had been demanding the celebration of September 17 as 'Telangana Liberation Day' for several years. (ANI)

