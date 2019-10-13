Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver Srinivas Reddy succumbs to his injuries. (File photo)
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver Srinivas Reddy succumbs to his injuries. (File photo)

Telangana: TRSTC bus driver who attempted immolation dies in Hyderabad hospital

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:31 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A bus driver who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during a strike by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) succumbed to his injuries in hospital here on Sunday.
"The patient, Srinivas Reddy, who was admitted to DRDO Apollo Hospital yesterday with severe burn injuries has passed away today while undergoing treatment," the hospital said in its bulletin.
On Saturday, Reddy, who was among the 48,000 TSRTC employees on strike against the Telangana government, had allegedly tried to end his own life after he poured kerosene and set himself on fire at his residence in Khammam.
Khammam Commissioner of Police, Tafseer Iqbal had said, "The driver Srinivas Reddy, poured kerosene oil on himself and set himself ablaze. He has received 80 per cent burn injuries and has been shifted to Hyderabad for better medical attention."
"The family of Srinivas have alleged that he took this step because he was depressed at the state government's behaviour against RTC employees. A case will be registered in the incident," he had added.
Political leaders including Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao had visited the hospital and met the bus driver earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, there is a heavy police presence outside the hospital premises to maintain law and order.
Since October 5, the RTC employees have been protesting in Telangana against the statement issued by the state government in regards to sacking over 40,000 employees. The protest entered its ninth day on Sunday.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.
Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back.
Telangana High Court had on Thursday posted the RTC matter for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:01 IST

Andhra: 2 arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Agriculture, youth, healthcare prime focus in BJP's Haryana manifesto

Chandigarh [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:34 IST

BJP delegation to visit South Korea on October 14

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): In an effort to improve India's relations with other Asian countries, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation is set to visit South Korea on October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST

RSS' vision of India is contrary to B R Ambedkar's vision: BSP

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) vision of India is contradictory to BR Ambedkar's vision of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:12 IST

Delhi: Teenager beaten to death in Seemapuri

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by an unidentified person in Deer Park in Seemapuri area here, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:01 IST

National Indigenous Seed Festival kicks off in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 13: National Indigenous Seeds Festival kicked off at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) campus, Iroishemba here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:48 IST

One held for robbing PM's niece: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): One of the two bike-borne miscreants, who allegedly snatched purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:43 IST

Narendra Modi posts about acupressure device

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday put to rest curiosity about an object he was carrying in his hand while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Chennai a day before.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:35 IST

Muslims in India are 'happiest': RSS chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Dubbing that Muslims in India are the "happiest", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat asserted that people of other faiths have also sought refuge in India due to the "Hindu culture".

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:14 IST

Azam Khan turns emotional during rally, says lost 22 kg weight...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams at an election rally here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Hiranagar sector, targets...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:09 IST

'Maradu flats demolition to be carried out by two companies'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Maradu flat demolition will be carried out by two shortlisted companies, said Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

Read More
iocl