Telangana: Two cars collide on highway, 3 dead

Shameerpet (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three persons died while a child sustained serious injuries after a car lost control and collided with another car on the highway here on Monday.

"The incident happened at 4 pm in the afternoon. A car, coming from the Hyderabad, lost its control and first hit the divider and then collided with another car on the opposite side of the road," said the police.

The child, who suffered grave injuries, has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment, said the police.

"Bodies of the deceased were also shifted to a local government hospital for the post mortem examination. A case has been registered against the driver for negligent driving," they said. (ANI)

