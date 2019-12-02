Telangana: Two forest officers drown in Pranahita river

Komaram Bheem (Telangana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Two forest beat officers drowned in Pranahitha river after the country boat they were travelling in turned turtle in Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district on Sunday.

Two forest beat officers have been identified as Suresh and Balakrishna.

According to Komaram Bheem police, "The officers were on duty and they crossed Pranahita river by the bridge in the forest to bring some vegetables from the other side. Later while returning they hired a country boat carrying six persons to reach another side of the river."

Due to heavy flow of water, the boat turtled in the middle of the river. However, four persons have reached the shore safely as they knew swimming while Suresh and Balakrishna drowned in the water.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, police team reached the spot and launched a search operation.

The NDRF teams were also called in and the search operation to fish out the bodies is underway.

A case has been registered by the police. (ANI)

