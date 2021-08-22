Telangana: Two Maoists surrender before Kothagudem police

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI): Two members of Cherla Local Organization Squad (LOS) of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party surrendered before Kothagudem Police on Saturday.

In an official release, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sunil Dutt stated that the surrendered naxals are Gattupalli Suresh and Bodika Bheemaiah Kamalapuram in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem.



They were working for the Maoist party for the last six years. They have been working as the member of Cherla LOS from last three years.



Maoist Telangana state was harassing them and they wanted to live a better life by joining mainstream society. It was learnt that the Maoist party was harassing women cadres and tribal children by forcefully keeping them in the party, Police stated.

Many Maoist cadres were ready to quit the party, but senior Maoist leaders were threatening them and forcefully taking them from the villages, not allowing them to surrender before the police, he said.

The SP appealed to all Dalam members and militia members to contact their relatives and police to surrender and live a better life.

SP handed over a cash reward to the surrendered naxals. (ANI)