Telangana: Two Maoists surrender before police

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Two Maoists, also members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of the state on Friday.

The Maoists have been identified as Vemula Nanga (30) and Podium Adami (28), said Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

He further said that Nanga joined the Maoist party and was promoted as Dalam member and deputy commander of Basuguda LOS in 2016. At the time of his surrender, he was working as supply team section commander under Aithu. Adami joined the party in 2014 under Mangu LOS commander of Jegurukonda. Later, she worked in MMC Zone in the Bhalaghat area under Satish till 2017. In 2014, she was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander. In 2017, she came to the Jegurugonda area and was working in doctors supplying team.



The duo in June 2021 decided to marry but the party rejected their proposal. Subjected to regular harassment from the party, they decided to leave the party. Later, they were expelled by the CPI-M.

After realising that there was no support for the Maoist party among the people at present, they decided to surrender before the police to live a better life.

The district police have appealed to all Dalam members and militia members to contact any relatives or Police to surrender and live a better life. (ANI)

