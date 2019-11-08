Telangana: Two people held for attempting to commit theft at ATM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The crime team of Asifnagar police has arrested two people for attempting to commit theft at an ATM here.

According to the Police, the accused people have been identified as Khalid Kamal Ahmed and Mohd Riyaz who were arrested on November 6.

Police have recovered one bike and three cell phones from the possession of the accused people, which were used in the commission of the offense.

"The two accused tried to attempt theft of cash from Canara bank ATM in Asifnagar on November 3. Medi Vijay Kumar, Canara bank manager reported that they locked the ATM door as usual on November 2. Laxmi, the housekeeper of the bank on November 4 informed that when she went to clean the ATM centre, she noticed that the ATM machine was in a damaged condition," said Asifnagar police in a statement.

The bank manager, Kumar informed that the ATM centre is situated outside the bank premises.

On receipt of the information, the bank manager came to the spot and learnt that some unknown offenders had attempted to commit theft. The ATM machine door, digital security lock, CCTV camera, and other machines were found in a damaged state.

"On examining the CCTV footages it was discovered that the two accused had attempted to commit theft on November 3. Based on the footage the two accused were identified and arrested," the police added. (ANI)

