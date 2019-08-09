Telangana: Unable to repay cricket betting money, 21-yr-old commits suicide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 21-year-old student who hanged himself to death on August 4 took the extreme step as he was unable to repay the large sum of money he had borrowed from a friend to bet on a cricket match, according to a suicide note allegedly written by him, police said on Thursday.

"On August 4, a 21-year-old BSc final year student Ravi committed suicide by hanging himself to death. Upon receiving the information, we shifted his body to the government hospital for the postmortem. Subsequently, a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and we took up investigation," Murli Krishna, Circle Inspector of SR Nagar police station told ANI.

During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Ravi which revealed information about the bet.

"Today, we have found a suicide note written by Ravi. The note revealed that he had placed a bet of Rs 40,000 on a cricket match which he lost. His friend was continuously asking him to return the money," Krishna said.

The police, then, registered the case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal of Code and identified his friend. "Teams have been deployed to nab Ravi's friend," the police officer said. (ANI)

