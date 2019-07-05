Telangana: US-based NRI dies in bike accident

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): A Non-Resident Indian died here after an All Terrain Vehicle (ATS) he was riding on overturned and fell on him at a resort here in the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

The man, identified as P Arvindh, was a green card holder in the United States who was in India to see his parents in Kompally area of Hyderabad visited a resort in Dharur area of Vikarabad District.

"The accident occurred on June 1 when his All Terrain Vehicle overturned and fell on him after he applied brakes on them," said the police.

Arvindh received severe head injury and was shifted to a local hospital for treatment, but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

