Telangana vaccinates over 1.89 lakh people with first COVID vaccine dose

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Days after the centre launched a centralised COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 1.89 lakh people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 30,434 people were fully inoculated on Tuesday.

As per the report issued by the state health department, 1,89,403 people were administered the first dose of vaccine in the state on June 29, including 256 front line warriors.

Additionally, 1,43,141 people belonging to the age group between 18-44 and 45,910 people who are 45 and above were vaccinated with the first dose.

Meanwhile, 424 Health Care Workers, 492 Front Line warriors, 5,453 people aged 18-44, and 24,065 people above 45 years of age were fully vaccinated against the virus.

With 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in daily cases, the Union Health Ministry informed.





Yesterday, 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, the first time in 102 days daily cases dropped below the 40,000 mark.



As many as 60,729 recoveries and 817 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.



A total of 3,03,62,848 positive cases have been reported in the country so far, including 2,94,27,330 recoveries and 5,37,064 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,98,454. (ANI)

