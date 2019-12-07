Telangana veterinarian's sister demands change in law to deny bail to rape accused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Law should be amended to ensure that accused do not get bail in rape cases, sister of Telangana veterinarian who was gang-raped and murdered on outskirts of Hyderabad, said on Saturday.

"Laws should be amended so that accused don't get bail in such cases," she said and demanded speedy justice.

"There has to be a full stop to such incidents. Justice should be delivered at the earliest. It shouldn't take years and the victim is killed in the meantime," her sister said.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and set ablaze on the night of November 27. Her charred body was found on the next day.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case and shot dead by police in an encounter while they were being taken to the crime spot on Friday. According to police, the four accused snatched weapons and tried to flee. (ANI)

