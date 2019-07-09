Telangana: VHP, Bajrang dal submit memorandum over Hauz Qazi issue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 9 (ANI): Following the attack on Hauz Qazi temple in the national capital, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit of Telangana along with Bajrang dal submitted a memorandum to the district collector here on Tuesday.

S Kailash, Convenor, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said: "We all had convened a meeting during which we decided to submit a memorandum to the respective collector of our district on July 9. We will later submit it to the President of India."

"The basic objective of this is to stand up for the atrocities against the Hindu community by other communities," he further said.

Earlier a mob had a vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area of Delhi after an altercation over a parking issue. Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened. The police had mediated to ensure cordial relations are restored.

VHP is slated to hold a Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area where communal tensions are on the rise. (ANI)

