Telangana: Vikarabad Municipality kills 20 stray dogs, police recovers bodies from a dump yard

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): The workers of the Vikarabad Municipality have come under the scanner for allegedly killing 20 stray dogs on June 19.

According to Vikarabad police, the bodies of the canines were buried at a dump yard by the organisation.

A case has also been registered under 429 IPC and section 11 of Animal Act against Vikarabad Municipal staff.

The police was informed about the incident by a man named Chaitanya in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police has sent the bodies for the post-mortem and after which the samples will be sent to FSL lab.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

