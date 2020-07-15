Telangana Waqf Board failed to pass resolution on mosque demolition in secretariat complex: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Telangana Waqf Board failed in its duty by not passing a resolution against the demolition of a mosque in Secretariat complex.

"It's been reported that Telangana Waqf Board held a meeting but did not even pass a resolution against the demolition of 2 masaajid in secretariat complex. The board chairman completely failed in discharging his statutory duty to protect auqaaf. A competent person must head the board," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Owaisi had condemned the demolition of a mosque and a temple inside the Secretariat building. He had demanded the arrest of the contractor for demolition.

"During the process of demolition of the Secretariat building in Telangana, the mosque and temple were also demolished. The contractor must be booked and should be arrested. The public should know that we condemn this," he said while speaking to ANI.

Pointing out that his party MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Moazam Khan have urged the state Assembly to look into the matter, he added, "We are not against the building of a new secretariat, but what we asked for is not to destroy these structures during the process."

He welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement regarding the rebuilding of these structures.

"We expect the mosque to be built in the exact same place where it once stood. We expect the Chief Minister to speak to the representatives and meet our expectations and emotions about the mosque," he added. (ANI)

