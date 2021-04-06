Telangana: Water released from Konda Pochamma Sagar into Haldi Vaagu under Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): In another major milestone in the Telangana government's Kaleshwaram Project, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday released water from Konda Pochamma Sagar into Haldi Vaagu and through Manjira River, it was sent to Nizam Sagar.

As per a statement, the move was made as part of the water-releasing program. Later, water from the Konda Pochamma Sagar water was released to Gajwel Canal to fill up 20 tanks in the Siddipet district.

"The key action plan drawn and implemented by Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao to make one crore acres of land fertile in Telangana State has reached another milestone today," the statement said.



Rao reached Avusulapally in Siddipet by a special bus and offered special puja to Kaleswaram waters. He released water from Konda Pochamma Reservoir. These waters from Sangareddy Canal through Haldi Vaagu will reach the Nizam Sagar.

Later, the CM reached Pamulaparthy village and offered special puja and released Kaleswaram waters into Gajwel Canal.

These waters will fill up 20 tanks such as Pamulaparthy, Pathuru, Chebarthi, Pragnapur, Gajwel, Kesaram, Bayyaram, Jaliyama etc. (ANI)

