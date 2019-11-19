Telangana: Wife claims husband gives 'triple talaq' for not delivering male child

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A woman here has alleged that her husband gave her 'instant talaq' after she gave birth to a girl.

The woman, Mehraj Begum said she had married in 2011 and after one-and-half year suffered a miscarriage.

"After this, my in-laws and husband started torturing me, accusing that I cannot bear them a child. After a few years when I delivered a baby girl, the family did not accept and asked me to leave their house. After these issues, my husband and I went for counselling but my husband still gave me triple talaq orally on September 19 and left me," Mehraj said.

She further claimed that her husband physically abused her when she used to convince him to stay with her. "He threatened to harm my daughter if I did not leave peacefully. He now wants to marry again so that he can have a boy," she said.

Left with a three-year-old daughter Mehraj only hopes for justice and stern action against her husband.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant talaq and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

