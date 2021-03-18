Telangana witnesses surge in Covid cases, CM KCR says all necessary steps being taken to control spread

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday ordered the authorities to take all necessary steps to control the spread of coronavirus, which has been on a rise in recent days.

Telangana registered 247 new COVID-19 cases and 158 recoveries in last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning.

Rao, speaking in the assembly, said that the state has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week. "The number of cases of coronavirus has been increasing in the state for the last one week. We are taking all the necessary steps to control the situation in the state."



"Even in the past, due to the spontaneous steps taken by the Telangana government, the state was able to stand at a better place compared to many states in the country."

"In some places, especially some residents of a school's hostel, have registered a surge in COVID-19 cases and all the necessary steps are being taken by the state government to control the situation. We are having a regular conversation with the central government and having been receiving necessary suggestions from them too," KCR added.

Earlier in the day, the Mancherial district administration of Telangana informed ANI that it had conducted COVID-19 tests at Mancherial Government Girls School on Tuesday for teachers, students and 48 results came out positive.

A total of 226 members were tested for COVID-19, of which 49 members, including 28 students, six parents, 12 teachers and three others tested positive. All the positive patients were shifted to the government's health facility centers for treatment. The school has been temporarily closed by the district administration until further orders.

Similarly, the Rangareddy district administration of Telangana informed ANI: "All the students of the Government Minority Welfare Hostel in Rangareddy district were tested for COVID-19, in which 38 students have been tested positive. They have been shifted to a government hospital for treatment and other students were sent to their residences. The welfare hostel has been closed temporarily by the authorities until further orders." (ANI)

