Telangana: Woman activist Sandhya Rani expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Sandhya Rani, a woman activist, on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Unnao rape victim and vented anger over the existing law and order of the country.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, she said, "Being a women activist we are in a deep pain...we are not in a position to talk about it. This country only punishes when the culprits are very poor and belongs to poor caste. There is no sensibility in this country about the rape."

The women activists also raked up the case of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in the Unnao rape case and urged the Vice President and the Prime Minister to encounter Sengar the same way as the four Hyderabad culprits were killed by the police.

"I am demanding from Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...why don't you encounter the BJP leader who is responsible for the Unnao girl's death. To handle this outrage of the people, they try to do these kinds of encounters. In many rape cases, police haven't arrested the culprits."

"...This is not the way to protect the women from the rape," she added.

Sandhya Rani made such a remark in the backdrop of the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape case.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in the wee hours of Friday.

The veterinarian was brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

