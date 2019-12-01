Telangana: Woman found unconscious in her home, sexual assault suspected, say police

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A woman was found unconscious in her flat in Bachupally here on Saturday evening and it is suspected that she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Bachupally police said: "On the evening of November 30, we had received information from a woman stating that her elder sister was lying unconscious in her residence. She said she had gone out for some work and when she returned she found the door locked and after entering found her sister in an unconscious state."

"We immediately reached the spot and shifted the woman, who is a software engineer to the hospital for treatment. The woman is not in a condition to reveal anything and the doctors are examining her. It is noticed that one of the victim's friend came to her residence in the morning and he left later," police said.

Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

