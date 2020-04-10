Telangana woman rides 1400 km to bring back stranded son

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): A middle-aged woman from Telanagana's Nizamabad district rode 1400 kilometers on a two-wheeler to bring her son home who was stranded in Nellore due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Razia Begum , a teacher from Bodhan, Nizamabad district said that her son Nizamuddin had gone to Nellore on March 12 to see his friends's ailing father but was unable to return due to the lockdown and suspension of the transport facilities.

"I wanted to bring back my son. I approached Bodhan ACP Jaipal Reddy and explained my situation to him. The ACP immediately gave me the permission letter for travelling to Nellore," she said.

Razia told ANI that she rode solo after getting permission from the local police.

She also said that she was stopped at several places by the police on the account of the lockdown but was allowed to pass because of the official letter.

"At many checkpoints I was stopped by the police personnel. I showed the letter given by Bodhan ACP after which I was allowed to go on. I travelled through the forests but had no fear as I wanted to bring my son back home."

Razia set out on the ardous journey on Monday and returned with her son on Wednesday (April 8). (ANI)

