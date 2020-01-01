Telangana: Woman sets self ablaze outside police station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 01 (ANI): A woman in Hyderabad attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze outside the Panjagutta police station.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

According to Panjagutta Police, on December 31, a woman identified as Lokeshwari came to the station along with her husband. Later she poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire. "Immediately our police personal noticed and doused the fire and the victim was rushed to NIMS hospital," police said.

She is currently undergoing treatment and investigation is on in the case. (ANI)