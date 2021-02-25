Telangana would witness more development if the decentralised funds reach local bodies, says Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that Telangana would witness more development if the decentralised funds reach local bodies.

A delegation of members of the Telangana Legislative Council, led by Kavitha met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao today and sought funds for local bodies.

The delegation will also submit a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



"Enough priority to the local bodies was not given to the locally elected representatives and this is why they were unhappy. The MLCs today have submitted a representation to the Panchayat Raj and the Rural Development Minister. From here, these issues will be taken to the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao too," Kavitha told ANI after the meeting.

"If the decentralisation of funds is done and when the funds reach the local bodies, we can witness even more development in the state. The state is witness development because the funds are being given to the Sarpanchs but there would be even more development at the village level if the priorities were being given to ZPTCs and MPTCs," she said.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha tweeted: "In order to represent the interests and concerns of local body representatives, we as a delegation of local bodies representatives met Minister Sri Dayakar Rao." (ANI)

