Telangana Youth Congress stages protest at State Assembly, demands unemployment allowance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Youth Congress staged a protest at the state Assembly here on Monday demanding the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to allocate unemployment allowance.



Several Youth Congress leaders including Telangana Youth Congress chief K Shiva Sena Reddy were allegedly arrested during the protest.

"Telangana Youth Congress President K Shiva Sena Reddy arrested during protest at Telangana assembly demanding unemployment allowance to unemployed youth," Telangana Youth Congress tweeted. (ANI)

