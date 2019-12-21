Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student.

According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet Police Station under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of POCSO Act, under the supervision of PV Padmaja, DCP Balanagar and Court Monitoring Cell of Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police said that the accused used to follow the girl regularly on her way to school and obstruct her path to pressurize her to love him.

On October 22, 2016, the accused forcibly took the victim to his residence and caught hold of her hand and misbehaved with her. She, however, managed to escape from his clutches. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

After completion of the investigation, K Ravi, Sub Inspector, filed a chargesheet in the IX ADJ Court LB Nagar (Fast Track Court). During the trial, on Friday, the court convicted the accused to rigorous imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs 1,000. (ANI)