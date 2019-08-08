Representative image
Representative image

Telangana youth gets death sentence for raping, murdering infant

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:36 IST

Warangal [Telangana], Aug 08 (ANI): A local court on Thursday handed a death sentence to a man convicted of raping and killing a 9-month-old girl child.
25-year-old K Praveen of Kumarpally village in Hanmakonda kidnapped the toddler and committed the heinous offence on June 19.
The Warangal District Court convicted the Praveen under Indian Penal Code sections 363, 376, and 302 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.
"Today the accused Praveen has been convicted under sections 363, 376, 302 IPC and POCSO Act and have been sentenced to hang till death by the Warangal District Court," Satyanarayana, Advocate and Public Prosecutor, told media.
Praveen had kidnapped the toddler while she was sleeping with her parents on the terrace of their residence. When the family of the victim started looking for their daughter, they caught the convict sexually assaulting her.
The parents of the victim handed over the accused to the police. Soon after this, the girl was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Thereafter, the accused was sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Maha, Karnataka floods: Relief and rescue operations by NDRF in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas are in full swing as the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed several teams in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Wg Cdr Abhinandan to undergo fitness test for resuming flying operations

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight in February this year, will soon undergo a medical fitness test for resuming his flying operations, sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:11 IST

Once neglected, Ladakh to benefit greatly after becoming UT:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Once remained neglected, Ladakh will be greatly benefited from the Central government's decision to make it into a Union Territory, a former top bureaucrat at the Centre has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:10 IST

Maharashtra Guv expresses grief on loss of lives in Sangli boat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a boat capsized in Sangli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:57 IST

Shop on board while travelling in Ahmedabad-Mumbai express

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Western Railway, Ahmedabad Division has started an on board shopping facility in two express trains on the Ahmedabad- Mumbai route from Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:50 IST

DAC approves acquisition of two Brahmos missile batteries for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the acquisition of two Supersonic Brahmos cruise missile coastal batteries for the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:49 IST

Samjhauta Express arrives at Attari

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Samhjauta Express, a bilateral train service between India and Pakistan that has been suspended at present in the wake of escalating tension between the two countries, arrived at the Attari border on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:48 IST

Pakistan will try to disturb peace, India fully prepared: Rajnath

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan "is not happy and will try to disturb peace" in the wake of the decisions taken by the government pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir but India is fully prepared to meet any security challenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:47 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to assist rescue ops in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to Congress party workers to "do all they can" to help those in distress in flood-affected states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:45 IST

J-K: Govt employees to resume duties, academic institutions in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All government employees, who are working at divisional and district levels and serving civil secretariat in Srinagar, will report back to their duties with immediate effect, state Chief Secretary said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Army rescues pregnant lady in flood-affected Kolhapur

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The army personnel on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady from flood-affected Kowad village in Kolhapur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh to organize one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit'...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Taking forward the industrial promotion policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit' here on Friday.

Read More
iocl