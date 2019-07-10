The youth who made a miraculous recovery from death-bed in Telangana. Photo/ANI
The youth who made a miraculous recovery from death-bed in Telangana. Photo/ANI

Telangana: Youth makes miraculous recovery from death-bed

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:58 IST

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a miraculous incident here on Wednesday, a youth who was declared brain dead survived to the surprise of the doctors as well as his kin and friends who had made all arrangements for his last rites.
The incident took place in Pillalamarri village in Suryapet district.
The youth, Kiran, a second-year private college student, was taken to hospital after vomiting and diarrhoea on June 26.
Saidamma the mother of Kiran said, "At first we took him to the area hospital. From there we shifted him to a private hospital. After that, we took him to Narketpalli hospital. They suggested that we should go to Hyderabad. We were there for four or five days."
On June 28 Kiran was admitted in Kamineni Hospital. Later, he was sent to another hospital in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad on June 29.
After three days of treatment, the doctors discharded him and told his mother that the boy was brain dead and would die die once the ventilator is removed. Saidamma, said she fainted outside the hospital.
"There they said the condition of the patient is critical and chances of his survival are slim. Then we brought the boy back home. There we continued treatment under a local doctor. The boy was in coma for almost six days. Now he is okay. He is able to see us, and talk to us slowly," she added.
As the news spread, relatives and friends at the village made arrangements for final rites and Kiran was taken back to the village.
The final rites of Kiran were postponed as they found him to be still breathing.He was found breathing even on the next day and Saidamma said water oozed out of his eyes when she called out to him.
Saidamma said she approached local RMP Rajababu.
Doctors in Hyderabad kept advicing her over phone and the local doctors continued medical aid. Eventually on July 5, Kiran started seeing people and started speaking and gradually recovering.
Relatives and friends of the youth are extremely happy with the recovery of their loved one.
Kiran is the younger son of Sadiamma, who started working as a coolie after the death of her husband Upender 14 years ago. She has another son, Sai who has completed her graduation. (ANI)

