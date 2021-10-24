Telangana's Bathukamma festival goes global as Burj Khalifa lights up in unique show of colors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana went global on Saturday as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in colours depicting the festival.

Located in Dubai, Burj Khalifa witnessed a unique show of lights.

The visual feast was attributed to the efforts of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who led Telangana Jagruthi to showcase states' Bathukamma culture and take the festival celebrations global by featuring its depiction on the worlds' largest screen.

Kavitha, who is the former Member of Parliament and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, led Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana in India and has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

Kavitha took Twitter to share glimpses of the show with netizens.



This year's Bathukamma edition of Telangana Jagruthi was quite unique. The organization launched a Bathukamma song 'Allipoola Vennela', which is already a superhit this festive season composed by music maestro AR Rahman, directed by ace Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon and brought to life by a talented team of artists.

The show of lights was live across various platforms around the globe at 9:30 pm IST. Telangana Jagruthi made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people.

The screening featured the map of India, Map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with Alipoola Vennela playing the background as the heritage of India and Telangana outshined at Burj Khalifa today.

The slogans of 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Telangana' and 'Jai KCR' on the Burj screen echoed with tears of joy and pride among the viewers.

The event was attended by Kavitha along with esteemed dignitaries from UAE and India.

MP Suresh Reddy, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Chairman MLA Bajireddy, PUC Chairman MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLA's Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta, Dr Sanjay were joined by Kavitha who witnessed the historical moment. The screening was also attended by several dignitaries from UAE.

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village. (ANI)

