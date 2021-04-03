Telangana's BJYM stages protest, demands employment for youth

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday staged a protest in front of the collector's office in Hyderabad against the Telangana government for ignoring the interests of unemployed youth of the state.

Many of them demanded justice for Sunil Naik, an unemployed youth from Warangal who allegedly attempted to commit suicide a week ago in Warangal and breathed his last on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Vijaya Tulsi, a BJYM member, said: "The protest is in support of the unemployed youth. The Telangana Government under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao is ignoring the interests of the unemployed youth of the state and has failed to fulfill the promises that were made earlier. They are not at all concerned with unemployed youth of this state."





"Since the day Telangana is formed, youth of this state are left unemployed. We demand that youth of every district and every Mandal should be employed. We demand justice for Sunil Naik. We demand the Telangana Chief Minister to look into this matter," said Nikil Nandan, member of Telangana BJYM.

The BJYM protesters demanded the immediate fulfillment of the vacant jobs and to provide employment to the unemployed youth of the state.

Earlier today, Leaders of Opposition in Telangana Assembly slammed the state government following the suicide of unemployed youth in Warangal.

As per the police officials, B Sunil Naik, 28, had committed suicide a week ago after reportedly being depressed by the government's failure to release notifications for the filling up of government job vacancies. He was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital and died on Friday.

State BJP head Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the death a "government-sponsored murder" and demanded that the TRS regime must immediately take up the process of recruitment for all the vacant government posts in the state. (ANI)

