Telangana's COVID-19 count reaches 43,780, recovery rate at 70 pc

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 1,284 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the count of people infected with the virus in the state to 43,780.

The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 409 in the state, which is less than one per cent of the total confirmed cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Office of Director of Public Health, Telangana government.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases include 30,607 cured and discharged patients while there are 12,765 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate in the state for coronavirus stands at 70 per cent as of Saturday, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

