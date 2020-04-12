Telangana's COVID-19 count touches 412

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): As many as 28 people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 412 in the State on Sunday.

"A total of 28 coronavirus positive cases reported today, with seven patients cured/discharged and two deaths. Total active coronavirus positive cases in the State are 412," said Telangana's Health Department.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

