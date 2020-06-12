Telangana's COVID-19 tally jumps to 4,320 with 208 new cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): A total of 208 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state count of positive cases to 4,320, the health department said.

There are 2,162 active COVID cases in the state while 165 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

"208 more COVID-19 and 9 deaths reported in Telangana today. A total number of cases in the state is now at 4320, including 1993 discharged, 2162 active cases and 165 deaths," said State Health Department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

