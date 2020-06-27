Telangana's COVID-19 tally stands at 12,349

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349.

According to the state health department's bulletin, there are currently 7,436 active cases.

As many as 78 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of discharged patients to 4,766, said the bulletin.

With seven deaths due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities stood at 237.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths. (ANI)

