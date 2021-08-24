Telangana's per capita income has doubled in six years, says state Finance Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Monday said that the state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and it tops the country in the state-owned tax revenues by 90 per cent in the last 6 years.

Addressing the media on the state economy, Finance Minister Harish Rao said that, Telangana has achieved good growth in terms of Gross State Domestic Product(GSDP) and per capita income shows the strongest state economy.



" Telangana's annual average growth rate of GSDP was the highest among all Southern states at 11.5% since 2014-15. During epidemic COVID-19, while India experienced negative growth of GDP but Telanagana was still positive with 2.4%," said Rao.

Rao further said, "the state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and the state tops the country in the state-owned tax revenues as it had increased state-owned tax revenues by 90% in the last 6 years."

Responding to the accusations by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the state's economy during his 'Jan Ashriwad Yatra' in the state, Rao said," As long as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party are in Telangana state, neither Congress nor BJP can come into power and both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar always makes other parties down in front of them and target Government of Telangana." (ANI)

