Telangana's policies inspire others to become self-reliant: Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Several policies and initiatives of the Telangana Government are today a role model to become self-reliant in various sectors, said state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

He made the above comments during a conversation with Google India Country Head Sanjay Gupta at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's third Annual Leadership (virtual) Summit 'US-India week 2020: Navigating New Challenges.'

The Minister stated that the COVID-19 crisis has opened up many business opportunities and said that India has a great opportunity to attract global investors to the country.

Mentioning about TS-iPASS, the Minister stated that Telangana is the only state today which allows for a self-certification-based system for approvals and clearances.

During the session, Minister KT Rama Rao extensively talked about the role of the Telangana Government in transforming the State and Hyderabad into an innovation hub and the favourite destination for global companies.

The Minister went on to highlight the setting up of T-Hub after state formation and also mentioned the 'The Innovation Policy' which defined a holistic approach to bridge the gaps between Start-ups and government and to build the Start-up ecosystem.

"Today, the innovation ecosystem model which consists of organizations like T-Hub, TSIC, We-Hub, T Works, and RICH who work actively with academia, industry, and government departments to spur innovation is considered as one of the best models in the country," said Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister also stated that the digital lessons of the Education Department for kindergarteners to postgraduate students are being broadcasted over television on T-SAT Vidya, Nipuna, Doordarshan Saptagiri, and Doordarshanan Yadagiri. T-SAT's channels can be viewed on all digital platforms and local cable networks in the State.

He also stated that the local language content is important to ensure further penetration. The State's School Education Department has created around 900 digital lessons in Telugu medium for telecast for Classes VI to X.

Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the government has formulated actionable strategies for developing robust local ecosystems for AI, Blockchain, Drones, IoT, and Cyber Security. Telangana is also the first state to have policy/strategy documents for AI, Blockchain, and drones. "We are recognized as undisputed thought leaders in these areas among Indian state governments," he added.

He stated that Telangana has clearly defined its vision to be a global leader in emerging technologies including AI and has made rapid strides towards achieving the vision. The Government of Telangana has declared 2020 as the Year of AI to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive AI innovation ecosystem in the state, opening new avenues of Artificial Intelligence led innovation for social impact - especially in the public sector, he added.

He further stated that capitalizing on the value of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, drones, and the internet of things (IoT) has the potential to impact productivity and efficiency at all stages of the agricultural value chain.

The Minister proudly said that Hyderabad has claimed its rightful place on the global innovation map and has captured the imagination of global leadership.

In his closing remarks, the Minister said, "With a rich data and innovation ecosystem, Telangana is acting as a testbed for scalable emerging technologies solutions. If we solve for Telangana, we solve for the world and we welcome the world to come and partner with us. Let's solve it together." (ANI)

