Telangana's Social Welfare Residential Colleges in Telangana running on par with pvt institutions, says K Kavitha

Ghatkesar (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said the state-run Social Welfare Residential Colleges are running on par with private institutions.



Kavitha attended the International Women's Day Celebrations held at Social Welfare Residential College in Ghatkesar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "The Telangana government has taken initiative to ensure that the Social Welfare Residential Colleges in the state are working on par with private institutions. We are educating about 5 lakh children today in Telangana. We are ensuring that graduate studies are being done. So, the KG to PG (Kindergarten to Post Graduation) is being well implemented in the Social Welfare Residencial Colleges."

"On the occasion of International Women's day celebrations, I feel very happy to see that girls getting benefited from the social welfare residential colleges here in Telangana. I am very happy to see the way they are progressing and leading to the progress of the Telangana state," added Kavitha. (ANI)

