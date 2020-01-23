Telangana'sAdilabad records 6.5°C as lowest temperature this winter season

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Telangana's Adilabad district has recorded season's lowest temperature so far at 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"So far in the winter season, December 28 and December 29 have recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius at Adilabad as the lowest temperature in Telangana. Hyderabad has recorded the lowest temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius as season's lowest temperature," Rajarao, Meteorologist told ANI.

"Hyderabad reported a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius its above normal since, last 24 hours, remaining other places also reported one degree Celsius to two degrees Celsius above normal temperatures," he added. (ANI)

