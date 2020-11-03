Tele-law touches new milestone; 4 lakh beneficiaries receive legal advice through CSC

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Tele-Law programme has touched a new milestone on October 30, 2020, with four lakh beneficiaries having received legal advice under this through Common Service Centres (CSC), the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, as against total 1.95 lakh advices given till April 2020 since the launch of the programme, 2.05 lakh advices have been enabled during the first seven months of this financial year.

"Embarking on the Digital India Vision of the Government of India, Department of Justice has been harnessing emerging and indigenous digital platforms to accelerate and make access to justice a reality for all," the statement said.



The Tele-Law programme was launched in 2017 to address cases at pre-litigation stage, under which smart technology of video conferencing, telephone /instant calling facilities available at the vast network of Common Service Centres at the Panchayat level are used to connect the indigent, down-trodden, vulnerable, unreached groups with panel lawyers for legal advice.

"Specially designed to facilitate early detection, intervention and prevention of the legal problems, the Tele-Law service is proactively outreached to groups and communities through a cadre of frontline volunteers provided by NALSA and CSC- e Gov," the statement said.

"These grassroots soldiers have been additionally equipped with a mobile application to pre-register and schedule an appointment of the applicants during their field activity. Dedicated pool of lawyers has been empanelled to provide continued legal advice and consultation to the beneficiaries," it added. (ANI)

