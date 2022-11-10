Telemedicine will witness revolutionary change with improvements in connectivity: ISRO Chairman

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): ISRO Chairman S Somnath said on Thursday said that telemedicine will witness revolutionary changes as facilities of connectivity are improving in the country.

Telemedicine connectivity can be strengthened, and the services can be expanded in rural areas with the spread of connectivity through satellites, he added.

Telemedicine enables bridging the physical distance between care providers and patients.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath who attended the 18th international conference, 'Telemedicine 2022' virtually explained the steps taken by ISRO in the initial phase of telemedicine.

He said, "The growth and integration of technologies are very promising. Telemedicine will witness revolutionary changes as connectivity facilities further improve. Telemedicine connectivity can be strengthened, and the services can be expanded in rural areas with the spread of connectivity through satellites."



He pointed out that there will be significant changes in healthcare services with improved connectivity between patients and doctors through applications.

"Telemedicine could help bring down the cost of health care. He also noted that 5G connectivity will strengthen the telemedicine system across the country, saving the time it takes to save the lives of critically ill patients and that telemedicine can be used effectively in situations where a wearable device is used, " said Dr Prem Nair, Chairman of Telemedicon 2022, President of TSI Kerala Chapter, and Group Medical Director of Amrita Hospitals

"We are one of the early adopters of telemedicine in Kerala. It primarily started as a programme to bridge the physical distance between care providers and patients," he said.

"When we started our activity in Kerala in 2002, in association with ISRO, we aimed to provide early healthcare services at affordable cost. Today, after 17 years, we provide telemedicine services to 60 national and nine international centres," he added.

The three-day 18th international conference, 'Telemedicine 2022' of the Telemedicine Society of India with TSI Kerala Chapter, began at Amrita Hospital in Kochi today. Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, inaugurated the conference. State IT Secretary Dr. Ratan Khelkar, IAS; Dr. Prem Nair; Group Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals, Chairman Telemedicon 2022 and TSI Kerala Chapter, Dr. P K Pradhan, President, TSI, M.G. Bijoy, Telemedicon Organizing Secretary, TSI Secretary, Dr. Murthy Ramila were among the dignitaries who spoke at the inaugural function. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath conveyed his best wishes through a video message.

Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, said, "telemedicine has legal protection across the country, and with the shift to 5G, telemedicine will become popular. The advancement of technology and network connectivity will open up even better possibilities in telemedicine. The days are coming when many modern technologies will have a decisive impact on telemedicine. Virtual reality and augmented reality will open up more opportunities for telemedicine."

