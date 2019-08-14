Tell village heads to hoist national flag to mark Independence Day: J-K Guv asks deputy commissioners

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [Indai], Aug 13 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing situations in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the deputy commissioners to tell village heads to hoist the national flag in their villagers to mark Independence Day.

"Governor has asked all the deputy commissioners to direct sarpanches to hoist the national flag in their respective panchayats on Independence Day," the government said in a press release.

Governor Malik reviewed the prevailing security, law and order and provision of basic and essential services to people in the state at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan here.

The officials apprised the governor about the satisfactory law and order scenario in wake of the abolition of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The officials told Malik that they were ensuring the availability of medical facilities, health care services without any hindrance.

As many as 1,400 new patients were admitted and about 600 medical procedures have been performed since the restrictions were imposed in the state, the officials told the governor.

"Availability of all drugs including the life saving has been ensured in every hospital across the Valley," the press note said. (ANI)

