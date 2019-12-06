Telugu film industry demands stringent action for accused in vet doctor's rape case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Actors from the Telugu film industry on Thursday raised their voice against the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana and sought for stricter punishment for the four accused.

"This is a heinous crime. People will only fear if the government takes stringent action against the rapists. There should not be any delay in punishing the accused. The case should be heard in a fast track court and immediate judgement should be given," film actor Rajasekhar told ANI.

Telugu actress, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, echoed similar sentiments and demanded an instantaneous decision in the case. "We do not want it to be like another Nirbhaya," she added.

"No investigation is needed as it is evident that the four accused did the crime. Why are they feeding them even after knowing that they have done the mistake? We need an answer for this", she added.

The south Indian film actress also slammed the government and said that even though they have formulated various schemes for women, there is no security.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused are currently in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

